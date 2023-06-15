Skip to Content
Salinas Police swear-in six new officers

today at 4:12 PM
Published 4:08 PM

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- It was a joyous day in Salinas as six new officers were sworn in to serve the community on Thursday.

  • Officer Scott Calender
  • Officer Eduardo Magana
  • Officer Richard Ramirez
  • Officer Johnathan Soler
  • Officer Brianna Wilcox
  • Officer Ricardo Fontanilla

All the officers sworn in today are originally from Salinas.

“My officers are tired, they’re overworked, so having six new officers come in and help out, it's huge,” said Salinas Police Chief Roberto Filice. “It's a fantastic accomplishment because it goes to show the reputation that the Salinas Police Department has and the top-quality people we’ve been able to bring to the community.”

Ricardo Tovar

