Man killed during Garner Avenue shooting in Salinas identified

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said one person is dead after a shooting on Garner Avenue.

Police arrived at 1:20 a.m. Thursday morning for a ShotSpotter activation on the 700 block of Garner Avenue.

Police were told that a victim shot was in the area. A 36-year-old was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful.

He died of his injuries, per police. The victim was identified as Luis Florez Gonzalez, by Salinas Police on Friday.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Detective Robert Miller at 831-758-7954. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may also call the Salinas Police Department Tip Line at 831-775-4222.