Gonzales City Council awards construction contract to build community center

Rendering of Gonzales Community Center
City of Gonzales
By
today at 3:12 PM
Published 2:54 PM

GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Monday, Gonzales City Council awarded the building contract to a local construction company to help build the Dennis & Janice Caprara Community Center.

Otto Construction was awarded the construction contract and the lead designer will be WRNS Studio. Otto Construction has offices in Sacramento and Monterey.

The community center will be constructed on a city-owned parcel at Gabilan Court and 5th Street which is east of Fairview Middle School.

The center will be approximately 13,314 square feet and will have a couple of features. The community center will have a large multi-purpose room, indoor/outdoor stage and a teaching/catering kitchen.

The branch library will be relocated from it's current location in the Gonzales Shopping Center. There will be a teen innovation center and areas for outdoor activities.

City officials say the design and permitting process is underway. The process should take about 10 months.

Groundbreaking for the community center is scheduled for early 2024 with the ribbon cutting scheduled for Dec. 2025.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

