Disaster Recovery Center to close at Pajaro Park, new center to open at Pajaro Middle School

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County announced that the Disaster Recovery Center will close Friday and a new center will open up on Saturday at Pajaro Middle School.

The Pajaro Park Center will close at 7 p.m. Friday and will reopen at the middle school at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The Pajaro Middle School center, located at 250 Salinas Road, will be open from Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with Spanish translators available.

"SBA offer low-interest federal disaster loans to assist in the disaster recovery. Homeowners, renters, businesses, and non-profit organization may be eligible for disaster assistance from SBA, due to physical damage or economic injury because of the severe winter storms and flooding that began on February 21 and continuing," said the county.

Recently, the U.S. SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman said a police change would offer 12 months of no payments and 0% interest. This is for all disaster loans approved in response to disasters declared on or after September 21, 2022, through September 30, 2023.

You can apply online for assistance, here.