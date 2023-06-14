Salinas man dead after crash on San Juan Road with van that had 13 people inside: CHP

AROMAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said they are investigating a deadly head-on crash between two vehicles.

This crash occurred on Wednesday morning around 5:18 a.m. CHP said a 2018 Chevrolet Express van carrying 13 people, including the driver, was going west on San Juan Road approaching Murphy Road.

At the same time, a 2010 Chrysler Town and Country van was going east on San Juan Road east of Murphy Road and for an unknown reason crossed the double yellow lines. That's when they crashed head-on with the Chevrolet Express.

The 67-year-old driver from Salinas of the Chrysler Town and Country was declared dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel, said CHP. He was the only occupant of the vehcile.

The 62-year-old male driver from Salinas of the Chevrolet Express was taken to Natividad Hospital with major injuries, said CHP. One of the 12 passengers also complained of pain because of the crash.