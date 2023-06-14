Marina to start widening of nearly two-mile stretch of Imjin Parkway

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- A major construction project is close to getting started in Marina on a busy stretch of Imjin Parkway.

This goes from Imjin Parkway and Reservation Road all the way to Imjin near Abrams Drive. It includes at least four roundabouts.

Marina Mayor, Bruce Delgado, tells KION it's a big project worth about $44 million. Construction on this busy road could impact the drive to work for many people who live in the area.

Thousands of commuters drive on Imjin Road every day. Mayor Delgado tells us the 1.7-mile stretch from Imjin Road to Reservation Road will start construction by early July.

The construction project will add an extra lane in each direction, four roundabouts, and two bike lines on each side, amongst other things.

"The main reason it was decided was safety to cyclists and a regional corridor to get people from the salinas valley over to the coast and from the coast to the Selena's Valley," said Mayor Delgado.

The money that made this transportation project possible came from local and state funding. $40 million of this came as a result of Measure X funding.

A shop along Imjin Parkway tells us they are hopeful about the new project.

"It's going to actually make it a lot easier for commuters and hopefully increase the business here as well, said Rudy Plascencia, Manager of Ord Food & Liquor.

Mayor Delgado also tells KION when construction begins, drivers can still drive through the area but delays could be expected from 9 a.m. to. 7 p.m.

The City of Marina tells us construction could start in early July and end in two years.