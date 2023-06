SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol says a high-speed chase that started in Monterey County ended in Santa Cruz County Wednesday night.

CHP said a heavy law enforcement presence was able to detain a suspect driving a truck on northbound Highway 1. CHP said they detained the suspect at Morrissey Boulevard.

The reason for the chase is currently unknown.

This is a developing story.