Greenfield Police investigate non-injury shooting

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said they are investigating a shooting that took place in the area of St. Charles Place and Huerta Avenue.

Multiple reports of gunshots were received around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday night. Soledad Police and King City Police arrived to assist.

Greenfield Police said when they arrived they found evidence of a shooting. Nobody was struck or injured by gunfire and many community members gave information about the incident to police.

"The Greenfield Police Department is continuing to investigate this matter, and detectives are gathering additional evidence and information," said police.