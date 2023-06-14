Skip to Content
Top Stories

Greenfield Police investigate non-injury shooting

Greenfield Police Department
By
Published 10:49 AM

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said they are investigating a shooting that took place in the area of St. Charles Place and Huerta Avenue.

Multiple reports of gunshots were received around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday night. Soledad Police and King City Police arrived to assist.

Greenfield Police said when they arrived they found evidence of a shooting. Nobody was struck or injured by gunfire and many community members gave information about the incident to police.

"The Greenfield Police Department is continuing to investigate this matter, and detectives are gathering additional evidence and information," said police.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content