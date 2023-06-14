Skip to Content
Top Stories

Floral County Park gets funding from Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors

Santa Cruz County
By
Published 2:50 PM

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- During Tuesday's board meeting, the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors approved funding to improve the Floral County Park in Santa Cruz.

The Board said that play structure and play surface at the park in Pleasure Point both need to be refurbished.

The nonprofit organization County Park Friends raised $275,000 for the project which will help improve the park's accessibility.

Santa Cruz County will be contributing an additional $100,000 to the project.

The park improvements are expected to be completed in 2024.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content