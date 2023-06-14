Floral County Park gets funding from Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- During Tuesday's board meeting, the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors approved funding to improve the Floral County Park in Santa Cruz.

The Board said that play structure and play surface at the park in Pleasure Point both need to be refurbished.

The nonprofit organization County Park Friends raised $275,000 for the project which will help improve the park's accessibility.

Santa Cruz County will be contributing an additional $100,000 to the project.

The park improvements are expected to be completed in 2024.