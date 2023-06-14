Firework safety on the Central Coast with tall grass ahead of the 4th of July



SALINAS CALIF. - Firework safety is really important. With it being wildfire season, and the tall grasses in our area, will fires be a concern?

Steve Rouland, who lives in Marina, doesn’t really see the reason for fireworks in this day and age.

“I don’t know if fireworks make that much sense nowadays,” Rouland said.

People and Cal Fire are on high alert with the 4th of July holiday near.

Andrew Kreeft, who works in Seaside, is nervous about people launching fireworks this holiday season.

“I'm nervous every year,” Kreeft said. “But certainly with the last rains and the increase in what they call the fuel, it's a heightened concern”

With taller grass from the winter rain now drying out, there is heightened concern about fireworks this holiday season.

Fire Captain of Cal Fire, Curtis Rhodes said that fires can start really easily even if you have legal fireworks.

“It could be something as simple as lighting,” Rhodes said. “Let's just say a safe and sane firework too close to the grass, right? You've purchased it legally. You might be lighting it in your driveway but a spark gets out of hand and gets in the grass.”

Curtis Rhodes also said that it takes almost no time for a fire to grow and spread.

“It only takes one minute for a fire to grow three times its size,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes also mentioned that fires are especially likely to grow and spread within grasses.

“When we see grass fires, they tend to travel very quickly,” Rhodes said. “They burn a little bit hotter.”

People around the central coast like Andrew Kreft who works in Seaside, said that people and officials need to remain on high alert.

“There's a lot of sort of rogue fireworks going on and on the beach,” Kreft said. “And then above that on some bluffs and there's a lot of dry grasses and things that needs to be watched.”

Rhodes said it’s critical to maintain that separation around your home, and KION was also told that it’s not just illegal fireworks that can be problematic in starting fires.