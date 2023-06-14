California awards Monterey County $8 million to help 70 people living in river encampment

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- California announced Wednesday it has awarded $ 199 million to move 7,300 people out of encampments and into housing.

The grants will go to 23 projects statewide with more than half of the projects to disband encampments along state rights-of-way.

$8 million of which will go to help 70 people living along an encampment along a river and creek. When asked Monterey County said they would check which project the funding was going to.

“We’re doubling down on our investment to ensure that thousands of individuals in communities up and down the state move out of encampments and into housing where they can get the services and help they need," said California Governor Gavin Newsom. "It’s not enough to simply clean up encampments, my Administration will continue to work with local leaders and community members as they serve their unhoused neighbors and remove dangerous and unsightly encampments throughout California.”

For a full list of project funding, click here.