Santa Cruz County gets new agricultural commissioner

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Tuesday, The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved that David Sanford as the new Santa Cruz County agricultural commissioner.

Sanford has served as the deputy Santa Cruz County agricultural commissioner since 2016. During his time as Deputy Ag Commissioner, Sanford oversaw the Pesticide Use Enforcement Program and the

Crop Statistics and Organic Registration program.

He also supervised the Direct Marketing Program, among many other duties. Before coming to Santa Cruz County, Sanford served as the deputy ag commissioner for Monterey County.

“I’m grateful to the Board of Supervisors for their vote and look forward to leading this

department on a permanent basis,” Sanford said in a statement. . “I look forward to working with all sectors of the community to cultivate partnerships, nurture growth, protect the environment and safeguard the bounty of our agricultural heritage.”