Salinas to host 4th of July celebration with fireworks display at Central Park

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Salinas Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation and Costa Family Restaurants, dba McDonald’s announced Monday that the first 4th of July Celebration at Central Park will take place this year.

The event will take place on the 4th of July from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The following will be provided said the Salinas Chamber of Commerce:

Magnificent Safe & Sane Fireworks Display: A dazzling 20-minute array of safe and sane pyrotechnics, which will incorporate a variety of effects. It will be overseen by a group of trained professionals.

Live Music Performances: Enjoy a variety of live music performances featuring the Monterey County Pops and popular local bands. From energetic pop and rock to soulful melodies, there will be something to suit every musical taste.

Food and Beverage Vendors: Treat your taste buds to a delectable selection of food and beverages offered by a range of food trucks. From classic American fare to international delicacies and tasty sweets, satisfy your cravings while enjoying the festivities.

Kids’ Zone: The little ones will have a blast in the dedicated Kids’ Zone, filled with exciting games, inflatable attractions, and more. This family-friendly area guarantees endless fun for children of all ages.



“We are excited to bring this incredible celebration to Salinas,” said Christie Cromeenes, Chair of the Salinas Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation. “The 4th of July is a time for us to come together, honor our nation’s independence, and create lasting memories. We invite everyone to join us for a night of entertainment, camaraderie, and a truly memorable safe & sane fireworks display.”