King City Highway 101 off and on ramps to be closed for two weeks for asphalt paving

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans warns drivers that the on and off ramps in King City will be closed for the next two weeks.

Asphalt paving began Tuesday, June 13, and will continue Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Only ramps in one direction will be closed at a time, said the County of Monterey.

"Crews will progress through the ramps in s northerly direction, with full ramp closure starting at the Wildhorse Road interchange and continuing through with closures of the ramp at First Street, Canal Street and Broadway Street, before finishing at Jolon Road.

On and on-ramps will be open on weekends beginning on Friday afternoons.