Gonzales City Council appoints Carmen Gil to city manager

New Gonzales City Manager Carmen Gil
today at 5:27 PM
GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Gonzales City Council has appointed Carmen Gil to become the next city manager.

Gil has been with the city as Director of Community Engagement & Strategic Partnerships since 2020 and served as Interim City Manager from June 2022 thru Jan 2023.

Gil implemented the city’s Community Health Workers Program which led to the partnership with the Community Foundation for Monterey County’s VIDA program.

Gonzales was the first city in Monterey County to achieve a 90 percent COVID-19 vaccination rate

She led the application process for the 2023 All-America City Award that the city received this past Monday.

Gonzales was one of 10 cities in the nation and the only city in California to receive the award this year. 

Prior to joining the city, Gil was at the Monterey County Health Department for five years. Before joining Monterey County, Gil worked with as the Manager for Building Healthy Communities, which she collaborated with numerous community organizations and grassroots groups to advance health and equity.

Gil helped out in the expansion of Salinas Valley Health in Gonzales and expanded the Ciclovia open street event into the four South Monterey County cities including Gonzales.

