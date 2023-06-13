Alisal Community School and Fremont Elementary to be demolished in mid-June

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Alisal Union School District announced that their two oldest school buildings will be demolished beginning on June 20.

The demolition of the school is phase two of the reconstruction process to update the schools.

The main building of the Alisal Community School was built in 1936. In 1941, Fremont Elementary School was opened.

"After more than 60 years of use, Alisal officials began searching for ways to do major upgrades to the oldest schools. On Nov. 8, 2016, East Salinas voters approved Measure M, a $70-million bond for repairing and updating school infrastructure. It received a 73 percent approval rate," said the school district.

Both projects are expected to be worked on during the 2023 to 2024 school year.