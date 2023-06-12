Whale-watching vessal requires Coast Guard rescue off Point Pinos with 43 people aboard

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The U.S Coast Guard and Monterey Fire Department responded to reports of a potential fire on board a 50-foot whale-watching vessel off Point Pinos on Sunday.

The Coast Guard said that the Pacifica had 43 people aboard. At around, 10 a.m., Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders received a report from the Master of the Pacifica that the engine room's fire alarm was going off and they could see smoke.

The master said he was returning to port and asked for assistance from the Coast Guard. Discovery Whale Watch confirmed it was their vessel that had to be rescued by the Coast Guard.

"A Station Monterey 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew put the disabled Pacifica in tow and brought it back to Monterey," said the Coast Guard.

The cause of this incident is still under investigation. There were no reported injuries, said officials.