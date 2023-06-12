Santa Cruz has most homeless people in California per capita and insufficient county staff to help with mental health, GJR says

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Grand Jury Report released Monday said that the Santa Cruz County Behavioral Health Division of the Health Services Agency is understaffed, underfunded and overworked.

BHD was understaffed by as much as 30%- including management, clinicians and support staff. The report also found that there was inadequate crisis stabilization capacity, a lack of step-down capability, and insufficient outreach to the Latino community, but this cannot be fixed without more staff.

Staff interviewed cited the limited pools of applicants for licensed mental health clinicians. BHD is also suffering from a lack of an analyst that would help track data more efficiently, evaluate contracts and financial plan.

"In our investigation, multiple interviewees also pointed to Santa Cruz County’s hiring practices and lower salaries as a barrier to their ability to be competitive in the job market," said the report. "Some noted that it takes as long as two months between the interview and the final hire. These practices are outdated and out of alignment with current hiring practices."

In this same Grand Jury Report it was stated that Santa Cruz "has more homeless people per capita than anywhere else in California; some 2300 of our residents are without housing. An estimated 37% of the BHD’s clients are homeless. About 67% of homeless residents experience chronic substance abuse, and 43% of BHD’s substance use disorder clients are involved with the criminal justice system."

The Grand Jury recommends that BHD increases staffing to meet the "overwhelming" demand for mental health services in the county, increase the capacity of the crisis stabilization program and make the Mobile Emergency Response Teams for adults and youth 24/7 and improve service to marginalized populations, especially homeless people, individuals in the criminal justice system and the Latino community.

The county currently makes up 34% of mental health services and the rest is made up of private contractors, states the grand jury report.

BHD oversees the following with an annual budget of $100 million:

● Two county mental health clinics, one in North and one in South County

● A Crisis Stabilization Program for adults and children

● A 16-bed Psychiatric Health Facility for adults

● Crisis response teams: Mobile Emergency Response Teams for Adults and Youth

in North and South County, known as MERT and MERTY

● A mental health liaison program for local law enforcement

● Homeless support programs such as the Downtown Outreach Team

● A locally staffed 988 Suicide Crisis Line

● A 24-hour line for referrals to local mental health services

● Jail mental health program

● Residential step-down programs - sub-acute and residential

● Case management services for severely mentally ill persons

You can read the full report here: