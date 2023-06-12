Skip to Content
Pavement Repairs on Huntington Drive begin on June 19

Santa Cruz County
Published 12:50 PM

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Department of Community Development and Infrastructure will be making pavement repairs on Huntington Drive in Aptos.

Officials said that the pavement repairs will be on Huntington Drive from Valencia Road to Wallace Avenue. The repairs are planned to start on Monday June 19 and will conclude on Friday June 23 depending on weather conditions.

Officials said that the section of road will be reduced to a single traffic-controlled lane between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The County Public Works Division is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible or prepare for delays in the area.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

