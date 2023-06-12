CSUMB to expand nursing program

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- California State University Monterey Bay announced that the nursing program will be expanding and lowering the tuition cost of its Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

School officials said that this upcoming fall semester, the Bachelor of Science in nursing program is being moved to a state-funded model to lower the cost of attendance.

The shift to a state-funded model will open other avenues of financial aid that will be available for students.

In 2024, a spring admission cycle will begin which will allow more access for students to complete a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree which will allow graduating registered nurses and second-year associate degree nurses to continue their educations.

“Access to healthcare is one of the most important indicators of quality of life,” said CSUMB President Vanya Quiñones. “At CSUMB, we are doing what we can to ensure we have an educational pipeline to service local hospitals and medical clinics, and to teach the next generation of nursing students.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics is estimating the registered nursing workforce will grow from 3.1 million in 2021 to 3.3 million in 2031, an increase of 195,400 nurses. The Bureau of Labor Statistics also projects 203,200 openings for registered nurses each year through 2031.

“Our program aims to recruit those who live in the region and want to serve their communities,” said Alyssa Erikson, chair of the Department of Nursing. “We want to strengthen culturally and linguistically relevant care, especially in the underserved areas of South Monterey County.”

Students who are interested in the nursing program can complete an interest form here.