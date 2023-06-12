Community member brings “incendiary thermite grenade” to Santa Cruz Police station

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said their police station was off limits for about an hour on Monday after a well-intentioned community member brought what they feared was a grenade.

Police confirmed it was indeed a real military-grade incendiary thermite grenade. Out of precaution the police station and the corner of Center and Laurell streets were closed until the Bomb Squad removed the grenade and made sure the area was safe.

"The metal casing containing the grenade was intact," said police.

Police say if you have a suspicious device, call them immediately rather than grabbing it.