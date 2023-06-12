Skip to Content
Child development center employee charged with 10 counts of child abuse in Marina: police

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police confirmed with KION that an employee at a child development center in Marina was charged with 10 counts of child abuse and 10 counts of child endangerment on Monday.

Marina Police Public Information Officer Andy Rosas said at 11:39 a.m., 60-year-old Christine Marie Aiello of Marina was arrested and then booked into Monterey County Jail. She faces 10 counts of child abuse resulting in injury and 10 counts of child endangerment, per police.

Police say Aiello is an employee at Miss Barbara's Child Development Center located at 226 Beach Drive. Miss Barbara's Child Development Center said they are unable to comment at this time.

"Officers were made aware of allegations of physical abuse against a child that was under her care. The incident occurred in the 200 block of Beach Road and the child sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of incident," said Marina Police."

Police say this investigation is ongoing and they are unsure if there are additional victims. Her bail was set at $50,000.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

