Skip to Content
Top Stories

Capitola Police investigating a bank robbery

Capitola Police
By
Published 4:22 PM

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Capitola Police said that they are investigating a bank robbery that took place on Monday afternoon.

Officers said that the reported robbery took place at the Santa Cruz County Bank on the 800 block of Bay Avenue around 2:27 p.m.

Police said that that an adult male entered the bank and passed a note to a teller demanding money. The suspect's note stated he had a weapon but a weapon was not displayed.

The suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area on foot.

If you know anything about this robbery, you are asked to contact Capitola Police.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content