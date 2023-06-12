Capitola Police investigating a bank robbery

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Capitola Police said that they are investigating a bank robbery that took place on Monday afternoon.

Officers said that the reported robbery took place at the Santa Cruz County Bank on the 800 block of Bay Avenue around 2:27 p.m.

Police said that that an adult male entered the bank and passed a note to a teller demanding money. The suspect's note stated he had a weapon but a weapon was not displayed.

The suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area on foot.

If you know anything about this robbery, you are asked to contact Capitola Police.