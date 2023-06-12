Capitola Police arrests man after he robbed a Santa Cruz County Bank

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON JUNE 13, 2023 AT 11:16 AM- Capitola Police said that they have arrested an adult male after he robbed a Santa Cruz County Bank on Monday afternoon.

Capitola PD said that the man entered the Santa Cruz County Bank on the 800 block of Bay Avenue around 2:27 p.m. and passed a note to a teller demanding money. The suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area on foot.

Within a two hour period after the robbery took place, Police said that witness statements and other information led them to the 1400 block of 41st Avenue to search for the suspect.

A Capitola Police officer spotted the man and was identified as the suspect who committed the robbery. K9 Officer Quolas conducted a search of the suspect and found evidence of the crime on him.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail on robbery charges.

Orignal Story

Capitola Police said that they are investigating a bank robbery that took place on Monday afternoon.

If you know anything about this robbery, you are asked to contact Capitola Police.