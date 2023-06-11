Police searching for sexual assault suspect in Monterey, young girl groped at her mailbox, investigators say

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV) – Detectives with the Monterey Police Department are looking for the suspect who they say sexually assaulted a young girl on Saturday, June 10, 2023. It happened at 7:01 p.m., on the 800 block of Laine Street, according to police.

The juvenile victim had walked out of her house to check the mailbox. When she was returning to her home, a man grabbed her by both arms, and began to grope her, according to investigators. A family member told police that they saw the suspect running towards Pacific Grove.

The suspect was described as a white man, approximately 30-years-old, with an average build, approximately 5’9” tall, and had brown curly hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with white writing on the chest and possible white marks on the sleeves, blue jeans with “ripped” knees and black or black and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or anyone who has video of the area is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Greg Galin at 831-646-3872 or galin@monterey.org. To remain anonymous, call (831) 646-3840