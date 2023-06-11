Man accused of making “criminal threats” in custody after barricading himself in Greenfield home

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Greenfield Police say they've resolved a situation involving a man in his late 50s accused of barricading himself inside a home after making criminal threats to his neighbors.

According to police the man was going through a "mental health crisis" and sustained injuries while being apprehended.

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment but police say they expect to charge him once he is released on charges of making criminal threats and resisting arrest.

Police said no shots were fired during the incident and no officers or Monterey County Sheriff's Deputies were injured in the aftermath.

Police activity in area of Thorpe Avenue and Sirrah Way due to a barricaded suspect

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said that a male suspect has barricaded himself in the area of Thorpe Avenue and Sirrah Way on Sunday afternoon.

Greenfield Police said that it is an ongoing investigation and there is no immediate public safety risk to the community. Officers are asking the community to stay out of the area until the investigation has been concluded.

