Greenfield Police to seek attempted murder charge against man who barricaded himself

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV) - UPDATE ON JUNE 12, 2023 AT 9:35 AM- Greenfield Police announced they would seek criminal charges against a man who attacked an officer after barricading himself in a home on Sunday morning for serval hours.

Police said they responded to a house on the 200 block of Sirrah Way on a report of criminal threats and brandishing a weapon around 9:20 a.m.

When officers got to the scene, a man in his late 50s threatened officers as he retreated into his home. Family members expressed to officers that they were concerned for the man's safety.

Greenfield Police received assistance from Soledad Police, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, and the Monterey County Crisis Response Team.

The Crisis Response Team tried to negotiate with the man to come out of the house safely for four hours but was unsuccessful.

Officers were able to make entry into the home and the man attacked an officer with a stabbing-type handheld weapon but the officer had a ballistic shield and was not injured.

The man was taken into custody after officers deployed less lethal methods to apprehend him.

Greenfield Police said the man was placed on a mental health hold. Greenfield Police will seek criminal charges against the man including attempted murder of a peace officer and criminal threats.

