68-year-old man rescued at Garrapata State Park

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION-TV)- A 68-year-old man is recovering after approximately falling 30 feet down a ravine and being rescued at Garrapata State Park.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said the rescue happened around 9:50 a.m. on Saturday morning. The Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team deputies and volunteers were in the park for an acclimatization and medical training.

A member from the Search and Rescue Team discovered the man who fell down the ravine during training. The man was injured and lost consciousness and was unable to self-extricate himself.

The Search and Rescue Team performed a rope rescue and transported the man to an ambulance.

The 68-year-old man was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.