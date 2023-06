An accessible beach mat was installed at Del Monte Beach. This will allow wheelchair access to the water's edge.

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Monterey announced the latest Neighborhood and Community Improvement Program was completed.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.