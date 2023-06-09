The Tamal Factory in Watsonville has me wanting mas

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Growing up in a Mexican household I was sick and tired of tamales. After more than 20 years, that week from Christmas to New Year's Day wore me down for the taste of masa and meat.

The tamales were never-ending growing up and I had enough. I know I'm not alone in this sentiment as there is a book called "Too Many Tamales," which I read as a child, that perfectly pictures my exhaustion with the Mexican staple.

That all changed with The Tamal Factory, located on Main Street in Watsonville a few blocks from the downtown plaza. When I first heard of their existence I thought, "What a smart idea for a business. There are thousands of Mexican restaurants on the Central Coast, but there is just this one tamale-branded store (that I know of)."

The restaurant has an eye-popping orange that helps draw your attention. The inside is small, but spacious, with a table at the end to eat, and that's it.

You're more than likely ordering to go. They have chicken, pork, jalapeno with cheese, pineapple with raisins, strawberry, and corn tamales. I purchased two of the chicken, jalapeno and cheese, and pork tamales each.

They were moist and soft, the meat was cooked well. Jalapeno and cheese were never my favorite growing up but I really enjoyed their version, the jalapeno popped when bitten like well... a jalapeno popper.

They sell per individual, by the dozen, and have party options as well. They also serve standard Mexican food like tacos, burritos and quesadillas, but I didn't indulge. That's like getting a burger at a wing place. You can do it but why would you?

I ended up paying nearly $20 for six tamales, and asking people to pay more than $3 for a single tamale is a tough ask. I justified the price in my head by saying that the food was good, that it is a small business and that I'm sure they have to charge that to make it work.