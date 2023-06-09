Monterey Police still searching for suspect in attempted carjacking

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Police said they are looking for a second suspect after arresting someone allegedly responsible for a robbery and attempted carjacking on the 800 block of Foam Street.

Police said on June 4 at 10 p.m., police arrived and the victim said he was approached by two people while near his vehicle. They demanded his car keys at gunpoint, said police.

Both suspects then punched the victim in the face and head, said police. The victim was hit with something hard on the head that caused a small laceration to the back of his head.

His phone was stolen from his pocket, said police.

Police set up a perimeter, and with help from surveillance from a nearby business. One of the suspects was located on the recreation trail near Drake Avenue, and the suspect ran from officers, said police.

After a search, the suspect was found and arrested on the 300 block of Foam Street. The gun was not located, said police.

The suspect was identified as Abraham Andrade, 18, of Greenfield. He was booked into Monterey County Jail for carjacking, robbery, conspiracy, vandalism, and obstructing/resisting arrest, said police.

His bail is set at $140,000. The second suspect has yet to be located.