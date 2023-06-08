Santa Cruz County Fair gets new manager

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Fair has announced that Zeke Fraser has become the new manager of the Santa Cruz Fair and Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds.

Fraser has lived in Santa Cruz for over 30 years. He has 25 years of general manager experience.

"Being local gives me the perspective and the contacts to ensure that the Fair continues to be well sponsored and that the people of Santa Cruz and surrounding counties will get a fun and enjoyable County Fair that feels like it belongs to them,” Fraser said.

Fraser fell in love with attending fairs as a kid since his father performed in a music band and performed at regional fairs throughout the state.

"I think the fair has been calling to me for a long time, and I'm excited to finally answer that call,” Fraser said.

The Santa Cruz County Fair will take place on September 13 thru 17 at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds in Watsonville.