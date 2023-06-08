Overnight Traffic Control at Highway 25 and Highway 156 roundabout set for Tuesday

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans will have overnight traffic control at the Highway 25 and Highway 156 intersection starting on Tuesday June 13 at 7 p.m.

The traffic control will be in place until Wednesday June 14 at 5 a.m. Caltrans said that both lanes of Highway 156 will be routed onto the newly paved lanes with the existing lanes being grinded out and then fully reconstructed.

Caltrans will have flaggers in place and will assist drivers with one-way traffic control. Drivers can expect delays for up to 15 minutes.

Highway 25 will maintain the same alignment until the next stage of the project begins. The closure will allow temporary striping with a traffic shift as workers continue with the next phase of construction.

Speed limits throughout the construction zone continue to be reduced to 35 mph for the safety of construction crews and the traveling public.

Caltrans said the roundabout project will reduce the number and severity of collisions at the intersection of State Routes 25 and 156 where the previous signalized intersection experienced a pattern of broadside and rear end collisions. The project is expected to be completed by Spring 2024.