New Monterey Bay aquarium study finds sea otters generate millions for Elk

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV) - Monterey Bay Aquarium and the Middlebury Institute of International Studies found that sea otters are reeling in sea dollars. A new study found that sea otters generate millions for the local economy.

In Elkhorn Slough, it was determined that viewing sea otters generated $3.2 million in direct spending and $1.85 million in indirect spending. The aquarium said this revenue could support over 300- full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs in the region.

To evaluate visitors’ perception of Elkhorn Slough, visitors were asked to rank six provided attributes

with a score between 1 to 10 for their experience during the days’ trip. Attributes in the survey were things such as the uniqueness of the area, the convenience of the visit, sea otters, birds, fish, and other wildlife.

Four hundred and twenty-four visitor interviews were completed, this is totaling 1,418 visitors. "Respondent demographics were similar to local county data and demonstrated a high prevalence of “local tourism,'" said the aquarium.

In the study, it was also measured the amount a person was asked the amount they were willing to spend to see the sea otters if they were charged an entrance fee. An average of $28.65 was calculated to maintain the sea otter population.

To see the full report, click here.