Men who defaced BLM mural at Santa Cruz City Hall to help with repainting

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Two men found guilty of defacing a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Santa Cruz City Hall back in 2021 are expected to be part of the repainting process later in June.

Brandon Bochat of Santa Cruz and Hagan Warner of Boulder Creek pleaded no contest and were made to spend 90 days in Santa Cruz County Jail, two years of probation, attend diversity and sensitivity training and pay $19,000 in restitution back in November.

The mural has been purposely left defaced for the past two years because, according to the co-founder of SC Equity Collab Sean McGowen, you "can't wipe off hate." McGowen said after both men were convicted and sentenced it is time for the next phase in restorative justice.

On June 24, the SC Equity Collab will repaint the mural. Warner has agreed to participate in the repainting process, but it is unclear if Bochat will be there. McGowen did say he heard Bochat has agreed to it through the Conflict Resolution Center of Santa Cruz County.

Read more: Two men arrested for vandalizing Black Lives Matter mural in Santa Cruz

The repainting was part of both of the convicted vandals' sentencing, said McGowen.

"SC Equity Collab, (SCEC), is a co-led initiative sparked by 2020’s energized racial justice movement and founded around the creation of Santa Cruz’s Black Lives Matter street mural—a project conceived by artist and activist Abi Mustapha," according to their website.

SC Equity is asking for volunteers to help with the repainting. Anyone interested can sign up, here.