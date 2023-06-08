Skip to Content
Top Stories

Man arrested for alleged sexual battery at Del Monte Shopping Center

By
New
Published 3:24 PM

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Police said they were dispatched to reports of a sexual battery that happened at the Macy's Department Store at the Del Monte Shopping Center.

Police said the suspect groped the victim's buttocks. The suspect was identified as Diego Aquino, 25, of Seaside.

Police later found an additional victim who said the suspect attempted to sexually batter them as well.

Aquino was arrested for sexual battery, attempted sexual battery and resisting/obstructing a peace officer, said police. He was taken to Monterey County Jail and his bail was set at $30,000.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content