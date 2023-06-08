Man arrested for alleged sexual battery at Del Monte Shopping Center

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Police said they were dispatched to reports of a sexual battery that happened at the Macy's Department Store at the Del Monte Shopping Center.

Police said the suspect groped the victim's buttocks. The suspect was identified as Diego Aquino, 25, of Seaside.

Police later found an additional victim who said the suspect attempted to sexually batter them as well.

Aquino was arrested for sexual battery, attempted sexual battery and resisting/obstructing a peace officer, said police. He was taken to Monterey County Jail and his bail was set at $30,000.