California announces $288 million for drought and flood projects

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that $288 million will fund multiple drought and flood projects throughout the state including one project in Santa Cruz County.

Newsom's office said that $217 million will be going to projects that increase water supply reliability and expand new water storage. $71 million will be going to projects that help local drought impacts.

One of the projects that will receive funding will include the San Lorenzo Valley Water District in Santa Cruz County. The district will receive $4.5 million to replace nine leaking water storage tanks with six fire-resistant steel tanks.

The funds will increase the district's current water storage capacity from 160,000 to 720,000 gallons. Newsom's office said that the funds will help rebuild the district's infrastructure which was mostly destroyed during the CZU Lightning Complex Fire in 2020.

For a list of state-wide projects that also got funds, click here.