21-year-old Salinas man killed in solo vehicle rollover crash identified

PRUENDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON JUNE 9, 2023 AT 1:49 PM- CHP Monterey said a 21-year-old Salinas man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a guardrail and rolled down an embankment on Southbound Highway 101 near San Miguel Canyon Road.

CHP Monterey said that they responded to a solo vehicle crash in the area around 10:24 p.m. Officers said that the 21-year-old Salinas man was driving a 2013 Mazda CX-5 on Southbound Highway 101 just south of the off-ramp at San Miguel Canyon Road.

The driver allowed the vehicle to leave the roadway and crashed into a guardrail and into a sign, said CHP. The vehicle drove down the embankment and rolled over.

The 21-year-old Salinas man and a 22-year-old Las Vegas woman who was a passenger in the car were both trapped in the car.

Officers and emergency medical personnel arrived at the car and found the man unconscious.

Medical personnel attempted life-saving measures on the man but he died at the scene. He was identified as Dante Louis Jackson by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

The 22-year-old Las Vegas woman was transported to Natividad Medical Center for moderate injuries.

Traffic on Southbound Highway 101 remained open during the course of the investigation. Both people inside the car were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, said CHP.

The incident is still under investigation. However, CHP Monterey believes that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

If anyone has any information regarding the crash, you are asked to contact CHP Monterey.

