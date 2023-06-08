21-year-old Salinas man dead in solo vehicle roll over crash

PRUENDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON JUNE 8, 2023 AT 9:44 AM- CHP Monterey said a 21-year-old Salinas man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a guardrail and rolled down an embankment on Southbound Highway 101 near San Miguel Canyon Road.

CHP Monterey said that they responded to a solo vehicle crash in the area around 10:24 p.m. Officers said that the 21-year-old Salinas man was driving a 2013 Mazda CX-5 on Southbound Highway 101 just south of the off-ramp at San Miguel Canyon Road.

The 21-year-old Salinas man allowed the vehicle to leave the roadway and crashed into a guardrail and into a sign. The vehicle drove down the embankment and rolled over.

The 21-year-old Salinas man and a 22-year old Las Vegas woman who was a passenger in the car were both trapped in the car.

Officers and emergency medical personnel arrived to the car and found the 21-year-old Salinas man unconscious.

Medical personnel attempted life saving measures on the 21-year-old Salinas man but he died at the scene. The 22-year-old Las Vegas woman was transported to Natividad Medical Center for moderate injuries.

Traffic on Southbound Highway 101 remained open during the course of investigation. The 21-year-old Salinas man and the 22-year-old Las Vegas woman were both wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The incident is still under investigation. However, CHP Monterey believes that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

If anyone has any information regarding the crash, you are asked to contact CHP Monterey.

