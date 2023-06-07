Skip to Content
WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik dead at 81

Iron Sheik poses backstage at Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2013 at Philips Arena on December 11, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Ben Rose/Getty Images for Clear Channel
Iron Sheik poses backstage at Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2013 at Philips Arena on December 11, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia.
By
today at 10:04 AM
Published 10:01 AM

(KION-TV)- WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik has passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 81, according to an announcement made on his Twitter account.

Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri was born in Iran in 1942. He trained as an amateur wrestler and tried to qualify for the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City.

He moved to the United States and served as an assistant coach for the U.S. Wrestling Team at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich.

Vaziri started in the professional wrestling in 1972 when he wrestled in the AWA and then started in the WWE in 1979.

In the prime of his career in the 1980's, he became one of the top stars in the industry as he developed memorable rivalries with Hulk Hogan and Sgt. Slaughter.

He was a WWE World Heavyweight Champion and a WWE Tag Team Champion.

Vaziri is surived by his wife Caryl and his two kids Tanya, Nikki and his five grandchildren. His eldest daughter Marissa was murdered in May 2003.

