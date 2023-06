WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A family reported a 13-year-old Watsonville teen missing Wednesday, per Watsonville Police.

Police say Ellie Chavez Merino was last seen at her home on the 0 to 100 block of Airport Road around midnight. She is said to be wearing a gray Puma sweater, gray pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 831-471-1151.