One person killed in Santa Cruz County crash involving motorcyclist

Published 6:50 PM

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- At least one person is dead after a crash involving a motorcyclist and vehicle west of Santa Cruz.

The crash happened along Dimeo Lane and Highway 1, according to CHP-Santa Cruz.

A sig alert is in place, resulting in the shutdown of northbound Highway 1 just north of Dimeo Lane.

CHP Officers are still at the scene investigating and could not provide additional information.

This is a developing story.

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

