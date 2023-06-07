One person killed in Santa Cruz County crash involving motorcyclist
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- At least one person is dead after a crash involving a motorcyclist and vehicle west of Santa Cruz.
The crash happened along Dimeo Lane and Highway 1, according to CHP-Santa Cruz.
A sig alert is in place, resulting in the shutdown of northbound Highway 1 just north of Dimeo Lane.
CHP Officers are still at the scene investigating and could not provide additional information.
This is a developing story.