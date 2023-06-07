Gonzales Fire conducting prescribed burns starting on June 13

GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Gonzales Fire Department will be conducting prescribed burns in the Gonzales Slough starting on June 13.

The burns will take place on June 13 thru 15. Gonzales Fire said are doing the prescribed burns right now to help cut back vegetation to prevent accidental fires from starting.

The first burn will be conducted in the slough area behind the Gonzales Community Pool. Gonzales Fire said all burns will start in the early morning.

If you have pets, you are encouraged to bring your pets inside and close your windows.