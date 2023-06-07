Full closure of Highway 9 in Ben Lomond to take place on June 12

BEN LOMOND, Calif. (KION-TV)- If you are diving on Highway 9 on your work commute, you will have to make some plans.

Caltrans announced that there will be a full closure of Highway 9 at Jaye's Slide starting on June 12 and continue until June 26.

Crews will be making repairs to the road that was damaged by the winter storms. Jaye's Slide is located on Highway 9 in Ben Lomond near Park Way and Shadowbrook Road which is at the north end of Highlands County Park.

A detour will be in place at Glen Arbor Road and drivers will expect delays of up to 10 minutes.

The full closure will allow crews to perform a full replacement of the culvert which crosses beneath the roadway. Repair work at Jaye's Slide is being staggered in stages to avoid closures during holidays.