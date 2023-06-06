Bat test positive for rabies in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hitchcock Road Animal Services investigated an incident pertaining to a bat found on May 30, 2023, near the La Salle Avenue area.

Test results concluded that the bat tested positive for rabies. There was exposure to an owned pet, but no human exposure. The pet was placed into quarantine.

Rabies is a virus that causes a fatal illness in humans and other mammals.

"The County of Monterey Health Department and Animal Services want to remind the public that there is a continuous presence of rabies in local wildlife, both inside and outside of city limits. In Monterey County, skunks and bats are the most common species to test positive for the virus," said Monterey County.

Here are the signs to look for: