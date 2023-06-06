Bat test positive for rabies in Seaside
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hitchcock Road Animal Services investigated an incident pertaining to a bat found on May 30, 2023, near the La Salle Avenue area.
Test results concluded that the bat tested positive for rabies. There was exposure to an owned pet, but no human exposure. The pet was placed into quarantine.
Rabies is a virus that causes a fatal illness in humans and other mammals.
"The County of Monterey Health Department and Animal Services want to remind the public that there is a continuous presence of rabies in local wildlife, both inside and outside of city limits. In Monterey County, skunks and bats are the most common species to test positive for the virus," said Monterey County.
Here are the signs to look for:
- Keep your cats and dogs current on their rabies virus vaccinations.
- Owners should avoid leaving their pets outside unattended, particularly at dawn and dusk when wildlife can be most active.
- Owners of domestic livestock species such as horses, sheep, goats, pigs, and cattle should discuss rabies vaccinations with their animals’ veterinarian as these species are also susceptible to rabies infections from rabid wild animals.
- Residents should avoid leaving pet food and water outside because it encourages wildlife activity around the home.
- People should avoid contact with wildlife, particularly skunks and bats at all times. Do not touch or approach animals acting strangely. If any wild animals are found dead, acting abnormally or ill, or if you think you or your pets have been exposed to rabies, please contact your local animal control agency.