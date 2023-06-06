AIDS/Lifecycle participants leave King City to continue seven-day bike event

KING CITY, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Bikers are on their way to their next stop in Paso Robles as they look to achieve a few goals during the event.

One is to complete their ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles. The second is to raise awareness and support for AIDS and HIV centers in the state.

Kallie Beebe is riding for her surrogate grandma.

“She's 80 years old and she's been living with HIV for over 30 years now,” Beebe said. “She's the light of my life. She's such an inspiration to me and just reminds me to stay present and grateful every moment and really has just inspired me and loved me in so many ways.”

Beebe’s been a part of the event for five years and enjoys riding with others who are also riding for a purpose.

“1400 cyclists on this event, over 500 roadies, and there are not many experiences in life when you get to be in this love bubble of people working towards a cause that you all deeply believe in,” Beebe said.

Another reason Beebe enjoys the event is because of the sense of “feeling safe. I think safety is a huge thing and really spreading awareness through love and activism in a really beautiful blend.”

Much like the bikers, Beebe's grandma makes sure to shine a light on her disease while still enjoying her life to the fullest.

“I think that piece in and of itself, to see someone who's 80, who's so alive and so full of life and love, being able to just live their life just like everyone else is, is what it's all about.”

The event will be happening all week with the final stop being in Santa Monica.

The event has also raised $11.7 million to support the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the HIV-related services of the Los Angeles LGBT Center.