Salinas and Watsonville Health Clinics receive $2.8 million in federal funding

WASHINGTON, DC (KION-TV)- U.S. Representative Zoe Lofgren announced that the Department of Health and Human Services announced the distribution of $2,856,385 in federal funding to health clinics in Salinas and Watsonville from the Health Center Cluster Program.

The Clinica de Salud de Valle de Salinas will receive $1,702,359 to expand healthcare services in Monterey County. While $1,154,026 will be donated to Salud Para La Gente to expand healthcare services in Santa Cruz County and North Monterey County.

“Federally Qualified Health Centers, like Clinica de Salud del Valle de Salinas and Salud Para La Gente, serve some of the most vulnerable and underserved patients in Santa Cruz County and Monterey County. That’s why I am glad to make this important announcement today,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren. “This funding will improve the health and quality of life in California’s 18th Congressional District, and I will continue to support programs that maintain and expand care.”

The Health Center Cluster Program is overseen by the Health Resources and Services Administration and supports community-based and patient-directed nonprofit organizations. They provide primary and preventive health care services to underserved populations in the U.S.