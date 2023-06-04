Skip to Content
Soledad vegetation fire burning at 200 acres, 50 percent contained

Photo of the range incident vegetation fire.
CAL Fire BEU
Photo of the range incident vegetation fire.
By
Published 5:24 PM

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON JUNE 4, 2023 AT 6:01 PM- Cal Fire BEU has said that the vegetation fire is now at 200 acres and currently is 50 percent contained.

There are no structure threats at this time.

CAL FIRE BEU battling Soledad Vegetation Fire

CAL Fire BEU confirmed that they are battling an 200 acre vegetation fire at the Astoria Shooting Range.

Cal Fire said they got reports of a vegetation fire starting at the shooting range around 4:33 p.m. The fire is currently at 200 acres and two additional tankers have been requested for this fire. There are currently four tankers that are responding and looking to put out the fire.

No structures are being threatened at this time and Cal Fire said that the vegetation fire could grow up to 1000 acres.

This story will be updated.

Derrick Ow

