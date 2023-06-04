Salinas Police: Reports of shots fired at Safeway parking lot in Salinas, no victims

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Salinas Police confirm they're investigating reports of shots fired at the Safeway parking lot in the Creekbridge area of the city.

They're also confirming to KION that there are no victims in this apparent shooting.

The investigation is preliminary and police say they're still working on suspect information.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area at this time while the investigation continues.

