Missing Salinas Dog has been found safely

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON JUNE 4, 2023 AT 3:27 PM- A Salinas dog that has been missing since Saturday evening has been found safely.

The dog's owner told KION that Chica was found safely after the owner's family passed flyers throughout the neighborhood.

Chica was spotted running around the neighborhood as neighbors tried to keep her safe from cars. The neighbors did not know which house she belonged to.

Chica was uninjured and has been reunited with her family.

Original Story

Salinas Police are investigating a dog theft that took place on Saturday evening

The reported theft happened around 6:27 p.m. at a house on the 600 block of Larkin Street. The dog's owner, provided the Ring Camera footage of the reported theft to KION which you can watch below.

Ring Camera Video footage that was provided by the dog's owner of the theft happening on Saturday evening at her house on Larkin Street in Salinas.

The dog's owner tells KION that some of her family members were home at the time of the theft. She believes her dog Chica got loose and was outside of the front door when the man spotted the dog and took her.

Chica is a one year old teacup yorkie. She has a small black body, brown and gray face plus brown and gray arms. Chica was wearing her silver collar at the time of the theft.

Additional photo of Chica, photo courtesy of Andrea Ferreyra

If you have seen Chica in the area or know the man that took her, you are asked to contact Salinas Police.